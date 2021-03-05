University of Hyderabad shines in QS Subject Rankings 

Hyderabad: University of Hyderabad – an Institution of Eminence – continues to occupy the top slots in QS World University Subject Rankings released on March 4 2021, by Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal, the Minister of Education, Government of India.

This year's ranking analysed nearly 14,000 individual university programmes from 1,440 universities across 85 locations around the world. Every university included in this year's rankings is assessed based on four indicators: Reputation among academics, Reputation among global employers, the number of Research Citations the university achieves per paper in that subject, and the 'H-index', which measures the productivity and impact of each published scholar of the University.

UoH's Department of English makes an extraordinary return in the subject rankings, storming into the global top 300 in QS: it is now in the 251-300 ranks, and is the top-ranked subject in UoH.

Chemistry, one of UoH's strongest disciplines, is in the 351-400 ranks. Closely following them are the Life Sciences at 501-550 and Physics at 551-600.

All of these academic units in UoH have produced highly-cited work, with faculty publishing in top-ranked journals. UoH also featured in 29 subjects out of 51 narrow subjects under 5 broad subject areas viz. Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management in the ranking. As an IoE, the University is mandated to move into the world top 500 of the World University rankings. Two disciplines from UoH have already made it into the top 500 with two others in the top 600.

Congratulating the four disciplines for their wonderful performance, Prof Appa Rao Podile, Vice-Chancellor said: "It is delightful to see two of our disciplines in the top 500 of subject rankings, and two others right behind. As an IoE, we are closing in towards the overall University mandate, but two disciplines, English and Chemistry, have already fulfilled the IoE requirement by moving into the top 500. That English has spectacularly made it to the top 300 is for us very satisfying, since it was UoH's first Department and has always been very highly rated. I congratulate all four Departments, and look forward to our moving higher up in the global rankings as a University, the youngest and smallest public-university IoE in India."