UNMASK brings mental health to the forefront

Tempest Advertising marked World Happiness Day with a unique CSR initiative titled “UNMASK,” aimed at encouraging people to open up about everyday struggles. Launched on March 20 to coincide with the International Day of Happiness, the campaign redefined happiness as the courage to talk and seek support.

As part of the initiative, the Tempest team conducted on-ground activities at key Hyderabad Metro stations, including Ameerpet, displaying engaging posters to draw attention to daily stress and emotional challenges. Commuters were invited to wear masks and symbolically “unmask” themselves, promoting honest conversations. Stickers and bookmarks were distributed to reinforce the message.

To extend its impact, a dedicated website and helpline were introduced for easy access to support. With 27 years of legacy, Tempest Advertising continues to blend creativity with social responsibility through meaningful initiatives like UNMASK.