UoH Professor Tushar Jana Honoured with Fellowship by Indian Academy of Sciences

prof tushar jana entered his B.Sc and M.Sc. degrees in Chemistry from the University of Calcutta and did his Ph.D. from Indian Association for the civilization of Science( IACS), Kolkata. Further, he pursued his postdoctoral studies from University of Pittsburgh and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute( RPI), USA. Since 2005, he has been a part of university of hyderabad news and has been working as Professor of Chemistry since 2013.

His areas of research include polymer membranes, hydrogen energy, polymeric nanostructures, sustainable polymers and polyurethanes. “During the course of years, his research group has invented several advanced polymeric materials for applications in fuel cells, water electrolyzers, sensors, drug delivery and protein binding, energetic polymers, coatings and green/environmentally benign materials”, read a press release.

Prof. Jana has mentored many Master's students, Ph.D. scholars and postdoctoral researchers. He is a winner of various awards/testimonials for his excellence in science. The awards/testimonials include the Young Associateship of Indian Academy of Sciences, Young Scientist Medal, Indian National Science Academy, Alkyl Amines–ICT Foundation Day Young Scientist Award, University of Hyderabad Chancellor's Award (2018) and the Bronze Medal of Chemical Research Society of India (2019).