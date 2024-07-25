UoH’s PhD scholar among 20 global participants at UK conf

Hyderabad: Prajna Priyadarshini Das, a PhD scholar (SRF) from the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), was selected to participate in the ongoing summer conference on 'Plant-Microbe Interactions' for early career researchers, organised by The Sainsbury Laboratory (TSL) in Norwich, United Kingdom.

According to UoH officials, the conference began on July 15 and will conclude on July 26. Das was selected along with 20 early-career researchers from various countries around the world.

This summer conference will have a total of 20 international delegates, eight keynote speakers, and 10 local speakers, discussing the latest techniques and advanced methodologies in plant health research. The TSL summer conference is highly regarded for offering participants cutting-edge research updates, interactive sessions, lab exposure, and data workshops, providing valuable knowledge and skills in the field of plant-microbe interactions.

“Prajna works in Professor Irfan Ahmad Ghazi’s lab in the department of Plant Sciences at UoH. Her thesis is focused on the identification of genes involved in Bacterial Leaf Blight (BLB) resistance in different cultivars of rice (Oryza Sativa). She presented her flash talk titled ‘Integrative analysis of rice bacterial blight resistance mechanisms’,” added a senior officer.