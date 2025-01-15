UP Farmer Arrested for Operating Country-Made Gun Racket in Hyderabad

In a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against illegal arms trade, the Rachakonda Special Operations Team has successfully nabbed a 26-year-old UP farmer for running a country-made gun racket in Hyderabad. The police seized two pistols, a tapancha, and ten live rounds from the suspect.

The arrested individual, Hare Krishna Yadav, hails from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh and was involved in a well-organized illegal gun trade. Krishna had previously worked at a company in Bibinagar, Nalgonda, between 2019 and 2022, before returning to his native place in Uttar Pradesh. It was there that he connected with illegal arms suppliers in Bihar to procure country-made guns for resale.

According to Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, G. Sudheer Babu, Yadav's village is located on the border with Bihar, making it easier for him to access locally manufactured firearms. "Krishna planned to purchase country-made weapons and sell them across the country for profit," Babu explained. "His aim was to tap into the illegal arms racket in Hyderabad and other regions."

Yadav reportedly bought the firearms, including two pistols and a tapancha, from Sampath Yadav, an illegal arms manufacturer in Bihar's Bhojpur district. He then traveled to Hyderabad to find buyers for the weapons, but was apprehended by police in the Jawaharnagar area before he could complete any transactions.

The arrest has uncovered a significant UP-Hyderabad gun racket connection and is expected to lead to further investigations into the broader illegal arms network in the region. Authorities seized not only the firearms and ammunition but also Yadav's mobile phone as evidence.

The police's action has been hailed as a significant country-made weapons bust in India, and authorities are continuing their efforts to crack down on the illegal gun trade in Hyderabad. This arrest is part of the ongoing effort to dismantle illegal arms rackets in Hyderabad, with police committed to uncovering further details about the gun racket operator and any other potential buyers or suppliers involved in this illegal arms racket.

This incident highlights the growing concerns over illegal arms trafficking in India and the need for continued vigilance in controlling the country-made guns trade. The police are expected to conduct further investigations into the Hyderabad gun racket news of 2025 and its broader implications for public safety.