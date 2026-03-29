Upgradation of LB, Gachibowli stadia on cards, says CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that the LB stadium and Gachibowli stadium will be upgraded with international standards to host big sports events and games in the future. The Chief Minister regretted over promoting the LB stadium as the venue for political events in the previous governments.

The CM said that the State government was formulating plans to develop the LB Stadium to international standards and the Gachibowli Stadium to a level capable of hosting global sporting competitions. Begumpet Hockey Ground would also be upgraded. Revanth Reddy noted that two of his cabinet ministers Mohd Azaruddin and Vakit Srihari were trained in the famous LB Stadium and played for international and Ranji cricket events respectively. The LB Stadium served as a platform to demonstrate magnificent sportsmanship.

Stating that the People’s government introduced a new Sport policy, the Chief Minister said that the last government neglected sports completely. The State Government is committed to encouraging and supporting athletes in every possible way. The Chief minister appealed to student community to pursue sports as their career apart from performing in the studies. The government was already organising CM Cup sports competitions to draw sport talent in the youth.

The CM drew parallels between India and South Korea in winning medals in the Olympics. Despite having a population of 1.4 billion, our country failed to secure even a single medal at the Olympics. The South Korea—with a population of just 30 million—secured 32 gold medals. The South Korean Sports University alone won 16 of those gold medals.

Revanth Reddy took strong exception to opposition party’s bid to created controversy on the visit of world’s popular football player Lionel Messy to Hyderabad. The historical event enhanced the prestige of Hyderabad city in the world. The CM wondered whether the Opposition intend to invite ‘drug lord king’ to the State. “We are promoting sports to encourage people to stay away from farmhouse parties and drug abuse,” he commented.