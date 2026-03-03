Upsurge in Middle East attacks keeps city families on the edge

Hyderabad: The attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran, and the subsequent counter-attacks impacting several Arab nations, have caused widespread anxiety among Hyderabad residents living in Gulf countries and their families back home.

City residents are deeply concerned about the safety and well-being of their relatives abroad. Meanwhile, sections of the Muslim community in Hyderabad have continued protests condemning the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have intensified fears among families. Many are constantly seeking updates to ensure their loved ones are safe. With the holy month of Ramzan underway, several families had planned to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage, while many Gulf workers were preparing to return home. However, the escalating conflict has severely disrupted travel plans.

Several passengers have been left stranded at airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia and Iran following large-scale flight cancellations due to the conflict.

Mohib Khan, a Hyderabad native working at a mall in Dubai, said the workplace was hit during missile attacks on Monday, causing the roof of the building to collapse. “Nearly a dozen salesmen working here are from Hyderabad, Nizamabad and other cities. For now, we are staying indoors at our accommodation,” he said.

Another Hyderabad-based worker in Dubai, Mohammed Majid, said the situation remained tense. “We are all on high alert after the strikes. Several areas were attacked. Dozens of Indians residing here are in touch with the Indian Embassy regarding the situation,” he said.

Missile and drone strikes were reported across parts of Dubai, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi, with several prominent locations allegedly targeted. “Many places were attacked, and we could not sleep the entire night,” said Naveen, who works in Abu Dhabi.

Hafsa Fatima said, “I saw missiles passing over my building, hitting a base and bursting into flames and debris.” Similar situations were reported in Doha (Qatar), Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The conflict has also left families in distress as more than 900 Hyderabad students reportedly stranded in Iran remain stuck in cities, including Tehran. The escalating situation has created uncertainty, leaving parents anxious about their children’s safety.

Authorities in affected areas have reportedly suspended internet services, leading to communication breakdowns. Families in Hyderabad say they have been unable to contact their children.

According to information received from Iran, several students and residents from the city have taken refuge in building basements, emergency shelters and bunkers. Frequent sirens and reports of bombardment have forced many to remain indoors for extended periods.

Back in Hyderabad, anxiety continues to mount. “We are unable to contact my cousin’s son, who is studying medicine in Tehran. We hope the authorities will evacuate them soon,” said a relative.

Protests continued for the second day in parts of the city, particularly in the Old City. Various Muslim and Shia groups took to the streets to condemn the reported assassination.

Protesters gathered near prominent Ashoorkhanas in areas such as Purani Haveli and Noor Khan Bazar, holding photographs of the Iranian leader.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the Financial District at Nanakramguda. The road in front of the US Consulate General Hyderabad has been closed at both ends as a precautionary measure. Cyberabad Traffic Police have advised motorists to follow diversion boards and cooperate with traffic personnel to avoid inconvenience. Officials stated that the road closure is a preventive step to avert any untoward security incidents.