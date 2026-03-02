US-Israel-Iran tensions throw city residents into a tizzy

Hyderabad: The developments in West Asia have caused concern among city residents. The ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have created anxiety among people here. A large number of Hyderabadis reside in Gulf countries, including Iran, and the escalating situation has left families deeply worried.

Residents are anxious about the safety and well-being of their relatives and close friends living abroad. Many are constantly staying in touch and seeking updates to ensure their loved ones are safe.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabadis return home from the Gulf in large numbers during the holy month of Ramadan. Their travel plans are likely to be affected due to the war. Apart from them, thousands of ordinary city dwellers travel to and from the Gulf and Iran from the city. Their travel has come to a standstill due to the cancellation of flights.

It is noteworthy that the majority of international flights operated from Hyderabad are those of Emirates and other Gulf countries. Hyderabad has had a centuries-old connection with Iran. Especially since the Qutubshahi period, the Iranians have started settling in the city. They are involved in business as well as construction. The influence of Persian (Iran) is clearly visible on the culture, architecture, cuisine and language of Hyderabad.

The Persian words have been incorporated into Hyderabadi Urdu language . The Persian architectural style can be clearly seen in the historical monuments like Charminar and Golconda. The combination of Urdu and Persian languages has brought many changes in the cultural life of the city. The Iranian poets and intellectuals have settled in Hyderabad and Hundreds of Iranian families live here in the city . .

The Irani chai, Irani haleem and cuisine are favorites of Hyderabadis. The people of the city love the Iranian strong spices in their cuisine. The tea prepared by the Iranians, who migrated during the Qutubshahi period, became famous as the Irani chai. There are many Iranian restaurants in the city and the Iranian cuisine is showcased in big hotels as well as food festivals.

There is an Iranian Consulate General in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The road on Banjara Hills Road No. 7 is named Imam Khomeini Road after the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Apart from the Embassy in New Delhi, Iran has only two Consulate General offices in India — one in Mumbai and the other in Hyderabad.

Hundreds of the Iranian youth are studying in the city's leading universities. Especially OU, IFLU, and Central Universities are the main centres for foreign students. All of them are studying engineering, computer science, management and pharmacy courses.