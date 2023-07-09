Live
Utilise exciting opportunities to achieve growth: Vaishnaw to youth
SRM Institute of Science and Technology is all set to get a 5G laboratory and students could devise solutions for various problems affecting the world through their innovative ideas, said Union Minister for Railways and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw here on Saturday.
Delivering his address at the 19th convocation of SRM Institute of Science and Technology at Kattankulathur, the Union Minister said today’s youth were entering a world full of exciting opportunities.
He said venture capitalists and the Central government were encouraging a Startup culture and ecosystem, and institutions like SRM were creating opportunities for young people. Vaishnaw handed over degrees to Ph D scholars and medal winning students. In all, 7,683 women and men, received their degrees including Ph D from the faculties of engineering and technology, science and humanities, medicine and health sciences, and management.
D. P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), Dr T R Paarivendhar, MP, Founder and Chancellor, SRM Group of Institutions, were among those present