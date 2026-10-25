Uttam blames BRS regime for states’s El Nino woes

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday blamed the alleged failures and irregularities in irrigation sector during the previous BRS regime for exacerbating the impact of El Nino on the state’s people.

“Had the BRS government completed the Pranahita Chevella, SLBC and other projects, the impact of El Nino would have been much less severe.

The previous BRS government is responsible for Telangana people suffering more due to El Nino and drought conditions. Had they used the loans secured properly, the adverse effects of El Nino would have been less on people,” he told reporters.

He took exception to BRS leaders visiting the Medigadda barrage of the Kaleshwaram project and alleging that the Congress government is allowing the water to flow out of the barrage. According to Reddy, the Medigadda barrage “collapsed” during BRS regime.The National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) had identified deficiencies in its design and construction. “The Congress government is sincerely making efforts for the rehabilitation of the three beleaguered barrages of Kaleshwaram -- Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla - without any political motives, by involving international experts,” he said. The minister made it clear that it was not possible to lift water from the barrages as the NDSA had recommended keeping the gates of barrages open in view of the damage suffered by them.

“KCR and Company destroyed Telangana irrigation sector. Have they provided one crore of ayacut? Have they provided in Palamuru Ranga Reddy? Sitarama Sagar? Why they have not completed SLBC project? Why did Kaleshwaram collapse?” he asked.

The highest ever paddy cultivation and procurement in the country was recorded during the incumbent Congress regime in Telangana though the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of had not been in use, he claimed. Uttam Kumar Reddy had said in July that the state government is targeting completion of rehabilitation works of the barrages of the Kaleshwaram project by July-August next year. Kaleshwaram is a multi-purpose project on the Godavari river in the Bhupalpally district. Damage to the barrages of the project, built during the previous BRS regime, was a major issue during the 2023 Assembly election.