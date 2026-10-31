Uttam fixes Rs 66 per kg price cap on rice to curb inflation

Hyderabad: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday announced that the Telangana government is fixing the maximum price of commonly consumed BPT rice at Rs 66 per kg as part of an aggressive price-control initiative. Issuing a stern warning to millers and traders against hoarding, black-marketing, and charging exorbitant prices, he made it clear that stringent legal action would be taken against violators.

Assuring citizens that the state possesses ample rice stocks, the Minister urged the public not to panic or resort to unnecessary bulk purchases. He added that the pricing for RNR rice varieties would be reviewed separately, accounting for specific quality differences and production costs.

Determined to lower food prices and protect consumers from unfair financial burdens, N Uttam Kumar Reddy declared that enforcement operations have been intensified across Telangana, with focused monitoring of wholesale and retail markets in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

The Minister reviewed price-control measures following extensive deliberations held by Civil Supplies Department officials with market wholesalers, retailers, and millers. Civil Supplies Commissioner Stephen Ravindra briefed him on special enforcement measures initiated, alongside Civil Supplies Director Shyam Prasad Lal and other senior officials who participated in the high-level review.

Reiterating the government’s firm stance, N Uttam Kumar Reddy warned that administrative authorities will not tolerate profiteering at the expense of consumers and confirmed that enforcement operations will persist until market prices stabilise across all sectors.

Already, twelve cases have been registered against rice traders for trade irregularities, including illegal stockpiling and artificial overpricing, following coordinated joint raids executed by five departments comprising Civil Supplies, Police, Goods and Services Tax, Legal Metrology, and local enforcement authorities.

Extensive joint inspections were conducted across Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, targeting major wholesale trading hubs including Begum Bazaar, Nampally, and Maharajgunj. The Minister affirmed that surprise inspections will continue statewide to identify trade violations, curb excessive markup, and deliver immediate financial relief to households.

Reassuring citizens regarding food security, N Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to beneficiaries to regularly consume the fine rice distributed through state ration shops under the public distribution system. He emphasized that the subsidized fine rice supplied across fair price shops is directly sourced from paddy grown by local Telangana farmers and processed in state mills.