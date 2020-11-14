Uttam Kumar Reddy castigates govt for ignoring inundated Osman Nagar

Hyderabad: State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised the TRS government for not helping the residents of Osman Nagar in the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency which remained inundated even after a month of heavy rains and floods.

Accompanied by senior Congress leaders, Uttam visited Osman Nagar and surrounding areas on Friday and interacted with the affected families.

Speaking to the media persons later, Uttam said that nearly 610 houses have been in water for a month and the State government did nothing to either help the affected families or pump out the water from the locality. He said that hundreds of residents of Osman Nagar were forced to live on the streets for the last one month as they could not return to their homes. They lost all their household belongings and valuables. He described their condition as inhuman and said that Osman Nagar exposes the hollowness of claims being made by Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao on flood relief in Hyderabad.

"It is a shame on the TRS government that even after a month of excess rains, many of houses remain submerged in Hyderabad. It is really inhuman that no relief or food grains have been supplied by the State government to the flood ravaged residents of Osman Nagar," he said.

Uttam said that the TRS government completely neglected the residents of Osman Nagar to the extent that it made no efforts to pump out water and restore normalcy. He alleged that there was a big conspiracy behind keeping the entire area inundated. He said that the government was not helping the residents at the behest of land grabbers who want the residents to abandon their inundated houses.

The TPCC chief said that the entire Osman Nagar has now turned into a lake with the formation of green algae on the accumulated water. He said thousands of families living around Osman Sagar were now facing the risk of water-borne and other diseases. He alleged that the State government was manufacturing a major humanitarian crisis just to help a few land grabbers, and it was highly unfortunate that Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy has failed to help flood victims despite Osman Nagar falling in her constituency.

"While the conditions in Osman Nagar are worst, it is not an isolated case. Several localities in Hyderabad did not receive any help from the State government. TRS and MIM leaders have swindled more than half of Rs 550 crore which the State government claims to have spent on flood relief," he alleged.

The TPCC chief also slammed MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for not doing anything to help the residents of Osman Nagar. He demanded that the State government take immediate measures to pump out water from Osman Nagar and help the affected families. Else, he warned of launching an agitation.