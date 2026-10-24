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Uttam Kumar Reddy Invites Defence Industry to Invest in Telangana at Raksha Expo 2026 Curtain-Raiser
In Short
Addressing the curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo 2026 at the historic Taj Falaknuma Palace, the Minister said Telangana was well-positioned to contribute to India’s ambition of strengthening indigenous defence capabilities, expanding domestic manufacturing and building globally competitive industrial supply chains.
Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday invited India’s defence and aerospace industry to invest, innovate, manufacture and expand in Telangana, highlighting Hyderabad’s established ecosystem of global aerospace companies, defence public sector undertakings, research institutions and specialised manufacturing units.
Addressing the curtain-raiser event for Raksha Expo 2026 at the historic Taj Falaknuma Palace, the Minister said Telangana was well-positioned to contribute to India’s ambition of strengthening indigenous defence capabilities, expanding domestic manufacturing and building globally competitive industrial supply chains.
The expo will be held from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City as part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit. The event brought together the leadership of more than 90 domestic and international companies from the defence, aerospace, space and internal security sectors, along with senior military officers, DRDO representatives, industry leaders and foreign consular representatives.
He highlighted Hyderabad’s strong industrial base, citing the presence of Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus and Safran, alongside Indian companies such as Tata Advanced Systems, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and numerous specialised component manufacturers.
The Minister pointed to the Tata-Boeing aerospace partnership at Adibatla, which manufactures Apache helicopter fuselages, and the Tata-Lockheed Martin partnership in aerospace structures as examples of Telangana’s integration into global defence supply chains.
He also highlighted Safran’s investments in advanced aero-engine component manufacturing and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, including plans related to Rafale engine servicing.
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