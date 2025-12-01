Vadaanya Foundation celebrates 15 years of empowering bright minds

Hyderabad: The Vadaanya Foundation, known for supporting talented students from economically weaker backgrounds across the Telugu states, celebrated its 15th anniversary on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Since its inception, the organisation has worked with a core belief—that financial hardship should never stand in the way of education for deserving students.

Founded 15 years ago, Vadaanya Foundation provides assistance to bright students from Intermediate level to professional courses. The NGO identifies deserving candidates through merit tests and further supports them with coaching in their respective fields, enabling them to secure admissions in top institutions and pursue successful careers.

Speaking at the anniversary event, Andhra Pradesh High Court Judge Justice G Ramakrishna Prasad, who participated as the chief guest, said he wished he had been introduced to Vadaanya’s impactful work earlier.

Highlighting India’s role as a global provider of skilled professionals, he cited examples of Indians contributing significantly to organisations such as NASA. “Education is the greatest gift, and the training one receives shapes their entire career,” he remarked.

Former IAS officer and public policy research expert Dr Jayaprakash Narayan delivered a thought-provoking address, pointing out the mismatch between students and suitable career paths.

He expressed concern that a large section of students lack clarity in basic concepts, which affects their long-term prospects, especially in government sectors. Stressing the importance of technical education, he said skills such as problem-solving and creativity must be nurtured to meet the growing demand in ITIs and other vocational fields. PCCF & HoFF Dr C Suvarna reflected on her academic journey through government institutions, crediting teachers of the past for offering not only academic support but also emotional guidance. She noted the changing student–teacher dynamics and emphasised the value of holistic mentoring.

Rameshwar Rao, Director of ESCI, expressed hope that Vadaanya Foundation would expand its reach and continue influencing young lives. He shared that ESCI hosts nearly 400 capacity-building programmes annually, contributing to intellectual and academic growth across disciplines.

IISc Professor Gali Madhavi Latha, who hails from humble beginnings, recounted her journey of contributing to major engineering projects, including a landmark bridge that has become a symbol of India's engineering capabilities. She praised the foundation’s head, Ashok Padapati, for his leadership and service.

Film director Hanu Raghavapudi also commended Ashok and the foundation for their dedicated efforts to uplift underprivileged yet talented students.

Speaking about the foundation’s mission, Vadaanya founder Ashok Padapati said every individual on the dais represented an inspiring story. He highlighted that even small contributions--as little as 0.5 per cent’--from donors can create life-changing opportunities for students in need. “Our work is to ensure these bright minds secure seats in premier institutions and eventually rise to the top positions in their chosen fields,” he said.