Vaktha participants express gratitude for life changing public speaking skills

Hyderabad: Participants of the 135th batch of Vaktha have expressed deep gratitude to HMTV and the Kaushalya School of Life Skills, stating they shall remain indebted for life following a transformative two-day training programme on public speaking. The session, held on March 14 and 15, inspired scores of aspiring politicians, social workers, and business leaders. Attendees noted that the training not only provided essential techniques for oratory but also brought about a significant shift in their perspectives regarding society and personal growth.

Faculty member D Bal Reddy, who provided comprehensive tips on public speaking, urged participants to practice regularly, explaining that oratory is a skill honed only through consistent effort. He covered the essential do’s and don’ts of public speaking and demonstrated how a skilled speaker can effectively control the mood of an audience. A session focused on being an influencer particularly resonated with the group, encouraging them to become communicators who lead through attitude and clarity. At the conclusion of the programme, D Bal Reddy presented certificates to all attendees.

The feedback from the participants was overwhelmingly positive. V Bhupathi Dora, who joined after seeing an advertisement on HMTV, noted that he successfully shed his stage inhibitions and felt highly motivated to find his place in society. He asserted that the experience was unforgettable and one for which he would remain grateful throughout his life. Similarly, K Pranithi, who previously avoided the stage, reported a surge in confidence levels. Encouraged by her husband to join the workshop, she emotionally thanked the faculty for the progress she made over the weekend.

B Srinivas, hailing from Hanumkonda, vowed to reach new heights in his professional career by implementing the practical tips provided during the sessions. Another participant, M Murali, expressed that he now feels entirely confident holding a microphone and addressing a large crowd without hesitation. By the end of the two-day event, the consensus among the trainees was that the Vaktha programme had successfully removed their stage fear and equipped them with the necessary tools to become influential voices within their respective communities and professions.