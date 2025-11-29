Vandana Pandey takes charge as PNB Hyderabad Zonal Manager

Punjab National Bank announced the appointment of Vandana Pandey, General Manager, as the new Zonal Manager of its Hyderabad Zone.

Upon assuming charge, Vandana Pandey reaffirmed the bank’s strong commitment to expanding and strengthening its business across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The Hyderabad Zone oversees six circles and 438 branches and she stressed the importance of continuous customer engagement, effective communication and enhanced service delivery to drive growth in the region.

A seasoned banker with over two decades of experience, Vandana Pandey has handled a wide range of responsibilities, serving in branches across various centres as well as in the Corporate Office and other controlling offices.