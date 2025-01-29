Vasavi Sakshatkaram Audio and Video Album Launched Grandly

The album Vasavi Sakshatkaram was created to celebrate and showcase the divine significance of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari. The album's powerful lyrics were penned by Brahma Sri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma, while the music was expertly composed under the guidance of Swara Kiriti Dr. Koti. The album was launched in a grand ceremony on Sunday, which saw the presence of several esteemed personalities. Among the dignitaries were the Arya Vaisya Gurus, Sri Vasavi Peetham’s 2nd Pontiff, Sri Sri Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Maha Swamiji, respected Hindu Dharma protectors, and the venerated Sri Shivaswamy of the Shaivakshetra Peetham.

The event was meticulously coordinated by Sri A.V.M. Rao, with invaluable support from Sri Sidda Hanumantha Rao, ensuring the program's tremendous success. The gathering was further graced by notable figures such as Padma Shri awardee Sri Gelli Ramesh, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. K.I. Varaprasad Reddy, renowned lyricist Sri Bhuvana Chandra, and actor Naresh, whose contributions played a key role in the event’s success.

Speaking at the event, Sri A.V.M. Rao mentioned, "During this journey, we received tremendous moral support from Shri GMR Group Chairman, Shri Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao. Shri Koti and Shri Samaveda Shanmukha Sharma dedicated their valuable time to help create this 'Vasavi Sakshatkaram' album."

Music director Koti shared, "It is my fortune to have had the opportunity to work on the 'Vasavi Sakshatkaram' album. We worked hard for six months on this project. Every song was meticulously created with devotion. The blessings of Mother Vasavi are what made these songs turn out so beautifully. We spent a lot of time on sound design and song presentation. The sound for all the songs is quite unique. Each song is intended to inspire spiritual thoughts in everyone. We designed them to be understood by future generations as well. I thank A.V.M. Rao for providing me this incredible opportunity."

Brahma Sri Samaveda Shanmukha Sharma remarked, "The history of Vasavi Matha is known across the world. I have delivered discourses about her at many platforms. I always wanted to write songs about her life story. During this time, Koti called me and told me about the 'Vasavi Sakshatkaram' project. The music he created for the songs I wrote is magnificent."

Sri Sri Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Maha Swamiji stated, "Koti has beautifully crafted the 'Vasavi Sakshatkaram' album. We have even issued a circular to make sure these songs are heard in Vasavi Matha temples. A.V.M. Rao insisted several times that I attend this event. In his residence, the hymns of Vasavi Matha are always heard. Music is a tool to focus on the divine, and it holds great spiritual power."

Sri Sri Sri Shivaswamy also praised the album, saying, "Vasavi Matha is not just the deity of the Vaishya community but of humanity. We use temples to spread the principles of Dharma. The life story of Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Devi has been beautifully crafted into this album. Thanks to the resolve of A.V.M. Rao, this became possible. Music director Koti has created outstanding melodies for it."

Through a video message, GMR Group Chairman Shri Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao said, "The songs written by Brahma Sri Samaveda Shanmukha Sharma and composed by Koti are extraordinary. This album beautifully conveys the greatness, values, and sacrifices of Vasavi Matha. It has been crafted in a way that the current generation can understand the significance of Vasavi Matha."

Lyricist Bhuvana Chandra remarked, "Many deities are known for their power to destroy demons, but the Goddess who embodies non-violence, sacrifice, righteousness, justice, and wisdom is Kanyaka Parameshwari. That is why, alongside her, 102 gotras were offered in sacrifice. Vasavi Matha is the divine figure who showed us how to live. It was my fortune to write the songs about her life story for this album."

Actor Naresh expressed, "I start my day with a Suprabhatam. Koti has created this album in fusion music. It is crafted in a way that will captivate future generations. There is a divine majesty in it that will attract everyone. The Suprabhatam and songs created for this album should be played in temples. A.V.M. Rao is a great person. I thank them for inviting me to this amazing event."

Dr. K.I. Varaprasad Reddy said, "The songs written about Vasavi Matha, with their lyrics and melodies, are deeply touching. Samaveda and Bhuvana Chandra have conveyed her greatness in a wonderful way. This album has been crafted to help future generations understand the value of Vasavi Matha. My thanks to A.V.M. Rao for making this event possible."

Dr. Gelli Ramesh commented, "The lyrics written by Samaveda convey the history of Vasavi Matha beautifully. Koti has created outstanding melodies for the 'Vasavi Sakshatkaram' album, making it something everyone can sing along to."

Sri A. Kodandaramireddy said, "I thank A.V.M. Rao and Sidda Hanumantha Rao for organizing this fantastic event. Koti has transformed this album into something extraordinary."

TTD Chief Priest Venu Dikshithulu stated, "A.V.M. Rao and Sidda Hanumantha Rao have organized a wonderful event. Koti has beautifully composed the music for Vasavi Matha's hymns. May all beings be happy!"

Choreographer N.S.L. Praveen shared, "Thanks to Koti, I got the opportunity to direct and choreograph the songs for 'Vasavi Sakshatkaram.' I will always be indebted to him for this chance."

Executive Producer Tejanjali Valavala expressed, "'Vasavi Sakshatkaram' coming into my hands through A.V.M. Rao and Koti is a great honor. My heartfelt thanks to them. Having Koti as my guru is a blessing from my past life."