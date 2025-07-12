VBPS Hosts Grand Investiture Ceremony Honoring New Student Council

Vidyaa Bharathi High School, Nacharam, hosted its Investiture Ceremony with grandeur and pride on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, at its school ground beside Vyjayanthi Theatre. The event celebrated the formal induction of the newly elected Student Council leaders, including the Head Boy and Head Girl, who pledged to uphold responsibility and leadership.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Shri Bandari Laxma Reddy, Honorable MLA of Uppal Assembly Constituency, who officiated the flag handover ceremony and inspired students with his motivating presence. He emphasized the importance of leadership and discipline in academic and personal life.

Distinguished Guests of Honour, Smt. Shanthi Saizen Shekar, 6th Division Corporator of Nacharam, and Shri Saizen Shekar, representative of TRS Party Nacharam Division, also attended the function and encouraged students to contribute positively to society from a young age.

The ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, signifying the dispelling of ignorance and the ushering in of knowledge and guidance. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, and parents alike. The newly appointed council members, including the Head Boy and other student leaders, took their oaths of office and pledged to fulfill their duties with sincerity and commitment.

Principal and staff members of VBPS extended their gratitude to the dignitaries for their presence and encouragement. The vibrant decorations, disciplined march-past, and the patriotic spirit of the students made the occasion truly memorable.

The ceremony concluded on a high note with applause and best wishes for the newly formed student council as they embark on their leadership journey.

Contact:

Vidyaa Bharathi High School, Nacharam

📞 9490018789, 9492096789











