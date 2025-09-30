Live
V.C. Sajjanar Becomes Hyderabad Police Commissioner
Senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar takes charge as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner. Learn about his career, experience, and hands-on policing style
Senior IPS officer V.C. Sajjanar took charge as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner on Tuesday at TGICCC, Banjara Hills.
He is a 1996-batch officer with nearly 30 years of experience. He is known as a strong and capable leader.
Sajjanar was born in Hubli, Karnataka. His parents are C.B. and Girija Sajjanar. He studied commerce and completed an MBA.
He started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Jangaon and Pulivendula. Later, he became Superintendent of Police in several districts. He also led the CID Economic Offences Wing, the anti-terror team OCTOPUS, and the 6th Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police.
After promotion to DIG and IG, he worked in the Intelligence Department. He then served as Cyberabad Police Commissioner and later as Vice-Chairman of TSRTC.
Sajjanar is known for his hands-on policing style. He now returns to an important role in Hyderabad police.