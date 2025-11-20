VC Sajjar Warns: Attacking Government Officials Will Lead to Strict IPC Action, Passport & Job Ban

City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued a strict warning against those who obstruct, threaten, or attack government officials. He added that action will be taken against those involved in the above acts.

This includes police officers, teachers, and RTC staff.

If any employee is attacked while on duty, criminal cases will be filed under IPC Sections 221, 132, and 121(1).

History sheets will also be opened against the offenders.

Remember:

Once a case is registered, it can affect your entire future.

You may face problems in getting a passport or a government job.

A small mistake made in anger can ruin your life.