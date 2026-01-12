VCare launches centre of excellence in city

Hyderabad: Marking a significant milestone in advanced skin and aesthetic care in India, VCare on Wednesday announced the launch of its Centre of Excellence (COE) in the city.

The new centre aims to redefine the future of aesthetic dermatology by bringing international quality treatments to India through advanced technology and highly personalised skin care solutions. Located at Jubilee Hills, the VCare Centre of Excellence was inaugurated by actor and model Nivetha Pethuraj, who attended the event as the chief guest.

The launch event saw the presence of leading doctors, healthcare professionals, industry experts and media representatives, reflecting the growing demand for ethical, medically guided aesthetic care in the country.

With the Hyderabad COE following the successful launch of its Chennai Centre of Excellence and Bengaluru slated to be next, VCare is strengthening its footprint across major South Indian cities. Upcoming launches are also planned in Kochi and Goa, positioning VCare as a key player in India’s evolving aesthetic and wellness ecosystem.

A major highlight of the Hyderabad launch was the introduction of India’s first Single Day Facial Architecture, a revolutionary one day protocol focused on achieving glass skin results.

The treatment integrates seven advanced laser technologies using a three dimensional approach, delivering visible results from the first day and progressive skin improvement over a 90 day period. The Centre of Excellence delivers Korean-inspired aesthetic care, rooted in an in-depth understanding of individual skin goals.