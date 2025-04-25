  • Menu
Vega Jewellers Hosts South India’s Largest Akshaya Tritiya Festival

Vega Jewellers Hosts South India's Largest Akshaya Tritiya Festival
Hyderabad, April 2025 – Vega Jewellers, located in Jubilee Hills, is setting a new standard for luxury and value this Akshaya Tritiya with South India’s largest jewellery festival.

Unveiling an exquisite collection of Gold, Diamond, and Polki jewellery, Vega offers unbeatable deals like zero making charges and zero wastage. Customers can enjoy 24kt pure gold at the market rate, diamonds at ₹47,999 per carat, and Polki jewellery with no making charges.

With top models showcasing the stunning collections, Vega Jewellers promises a once-in-a-lifetime shopping experience. Celebrate prosperity this Akshaya Tritiya with jewellery that reflects your blessings.

