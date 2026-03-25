Vegetables Hold Strong Market Demand: Telangana Seed Development Corporation Chairman

Hyderabad: Vegetable crops have emerged as one of the most profitable and sustainable farming options, according to Telangana State Seed Development Corporation Chairman S. Anvesh Reddy. Speaking as the chief guest at a training program organised by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University and the Department of Horticulture on Wednesday, Reddy emphasised that vegetables not only enjoy high market demand but also generate net profits within a shorter timeframe compared to other crops.

The training program targeted farmer volunteers from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies across seven districts. Reddy highlighted that vegetables cultivated through organic and natural farming methods are widely accepted by consumers. He advised farmers to diversify by growing at least four to five different vegetable crops, which would make villages self-sufficient and strengthen local marketing opportunities. He further announced that the Seed Development Corporation is prepared to produce seeds of indigenous vegetable varieties and supply them to farmers.

Presiding over the event, Vice-Chancellor Dr Danda Raji Reddy, stressed that expanding vegetable cultivation under cooperative societies would secure food supply in the future. He noted that with the possibility of prolonged El Niño effects, vegetables offer a more resilient alternative to paddy and cotton. He also suggested intercropping vegetables within palm oil plantations to generate additional income.

Dr Raji Reddy recommended solar fencing and planting Tuniki and Irikaku trees near forests to deter monkeys from damaging crops. He urged farmers to take initiative by guiding 10–15 fellow farmers toward vegetable cultivation.