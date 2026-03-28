Vemireddy elevated as GSTAT Vice-President

Bhaskar Reddy Vemireddy has been designated as Vice-President (Judicial Member) of the Andhra Pradesh State Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT). Currently serving at the Vijayawada Bench, his elevation comes under Office Order No. 01/2026 issued by the Government of India, exercising powers under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017.

The move is part of a nationwide initiative designating 22 Judicial Members as Vice Presidents to strengthen GSTAT’s institutional framework and improve efficiency. A distinguished legal professional, Vemireddy brings vast experience in indirect taxation, including GST, Central Excise, Customs, and Sales Tax.

He was earlier designated as a senior advocate by the Telangana High Court in recognition of his expertise. His appointment is expected to enhance leadership at the State Bench level and ensure faster, more effective resolution of GST disputes.