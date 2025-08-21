Veteran Journalists were felicitated for completing 50 years

Hyderabad: Dr Ausaf Sayeed, former Indian Foreign Service officer, Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Seychelles, and former Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, lauded the journalists for their bold coverage of Muslim affairs and cultural issues, urging them to mentor aspiring journalists. “These experienced journalists should groom others to carry forward their cause and build on our rich experience,” he was addressing the felicitation ceremony at the Media Plus Auditorium to honor veteran journalists Mir Ayoob Ali Khan and Aziz Ahmed for their remarkable 50-year careers for their contributions to society.

The event was organized by Media Plus Foundation and Gawah Urdu Weekly. Dr Sayeed emphasized education, particularly for women, as vital for community upliftment, he noted, “If a woman in a house is educated, she ensures her children are educated.”

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed presented mementos and shawls to Mir Ayoob Ali Khan and Aziz Ahmed. Afreen Khundmiri, daughter of Late Talib Khundmiri, captivated the audience with her recitation of her father’s poem Time Capsule. Syed Khaled Shahbaaz conducted the proceedings with elegance.

Dr Sayeed also highlighted economic empowerment, citing entrepreneurs, scientists, and hospital networks as key influencers. He shared plans for his portals, IndianMuslims.com and MuslimWoman.com, to document contributions of Muslim journalists since 1857, stressing the need to preserve such legacies. Reflecting on his career, he added, “I rose through hard work, not charity, proving that commitment and value addition matter regardless of one’s background.”

Mir Ayoob Ali Khan recounted his journey from Daily News at Rs 100 per month to United News of India, Saudi Gazette—where he covered conflict zones for 17 years—Deccan Chronicle, Times of India, and now Siasat.com.

He urged greater Muslim participation in journalism and education, saying, “People who follow English newspapers know what’s possible today.” Aziz Ahmed shared his path from part-time writing at Bharat News and Blitz to Etemaad Daily, advising, “Give your best, and the world will recognize you.”

Amirullah Khan, a 1993-batch former civil servant and Editor of the Journal of Development Policy and Practice, Syed Fazil Hussain Parvez, Chief Editor of Gawah Urdu Weekly, Khaja Naseruddin, Administrator of Dr. VRK Women’s Medical College, Dr Abid Moiz and others were present.