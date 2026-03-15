VH offers helmets to bikers to promote safe driving

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former PCC president V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday stressed the importance of strictly following traffic rules to ensure road safety.

Speaking at a road safety awareness programme, the former Rajya Sabha member distributed helmets to motorists and urged them to always wear protective gear while riding two-wheelers to safeguard their lives. Addressing motorists, Hanumantha Rao cautioned against dangerous practices such as driving on the wrong side of the road, triple riding, and driving under the influence of alcohol. He emphasised that every motorist should develop a strong sense of responsibility and awareness regarding traffic safety.