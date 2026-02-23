VHP condemns Hanuman temple vandalism, demands strict action

Hyderabad: The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana has strongly condemned the recent vandalism of Hanuman statue in Bhagyanagar, describing it as a deliberate assault on Hindu sentiments. In a formal statement issued by State President Ramesh Koti demanded strict punishment for those responsible.

According to the VHP, the attack, which took place near Lions Marg in Medchal, was not an isolated incident but part of a larger conspiracy aimed at insulting Hindu practices. The letter alleged that certain groups with extremist leanings were behind the attack and insisted that non-bailable cases be registered against them.

The VHP further claimed that the incident was politically motivated, citing a note allegedly linked to the attackers. It emphasised that Hindu devotees and temple activities were being deliberately targeted, calling for immediate intervention by authorities.

Ramesh Koti urged the government to impose severe penalties on those involved and warned that such attacks could destabilise social harmony. He called upon Hindu devotees and civil society to remain united, vigilant, and prepared to defend cultural values. The organisation reiterated its demand for swift police action, stressing that the bomb attack was not just a criminal act but an affront to Hindu identity and tradition.