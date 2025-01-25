VHP urges SCR to run more special trains to Prayagraj

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged the South Central Railway (SCR) to run more special trains from two Telugu States to Maha Kumbh celebrations.

A VHP Telangana delegation comprising its Regional Vice President Bheri Sunita, Buchi Reddy, Kapil, Secretary of Secunderabad Division Kishore, District Secretaries Rajinikanth, Anant Bhagur, Malkajgiri district Seva Pramik Kamal Pant met the SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and said that the Maha Kumbha is once in a 144 years event. Crores of people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are trying to go to Prayagraj to take a holy dip.

In its representation, the VHP urged the SCR to run special trains from Secunderabad to Prayagraj till February 26 for the devotees who go for the holy bath of the Maha Kumbh Mela, which comes once in 144 years. The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela will start on January 13 and end on February 26. For the convenience of devotees, special trains should be run till Prayagraj. The existing trains are overcrowded on weekends. The VHP delegation has brought to the notice of the railway official that devotees are facing severe difficulties going to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The VHP national official representative Dr Ravinuthala Sasidhar said that the railway official who understood the matter would take the information to the attention of the higher officials of the railway board and try to run more special trains.

Meanwhile, the VHP Telangana also urged the airline companies to serve the people going to Maha Kumbha with a sense of service and reconsider skyrocketing airline ticket charges to Prayagraj. Dr Sasidhar said that the issue would be taken to the notice of the Centre and Union Civil Aviation Ministry. The VHP leader said that the people travelling to Prayagraj have been their customers of the airlines. The VHP asked the airline companies to serve with a sense of service rather than charging high prices as the ticket prices to Prayag Raj from any part of the two Telugu states going as high as Rs 32,000 and more, he added.