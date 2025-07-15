Vian Properties launches new venture in city

Hyderabad: A channel partners meet was hosted real estate developer Vian Properties Pvt Ltd at Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills on Monday to announce the launch of their latest residential project, Vian Mrida.

A RERA approved project, Mrida is located in the rapidly developing neighbourhood of Kollur. It represents a distinctive blend of innovative architecture, modern lifestyle amenities, and excellent connectivity. It is also South India’s first stepped elevation project, offering a visually striking structure with practical functionality. The name Mrida symbolises soil and divine feminine energy. It reflects the grounding presence of the earth and is also a synonym for Maa Durga, the Goddess of Power. It signifies the Mrida Chakra, one of the seven essential energy centres of the human body.

Spanning 2.62 acres, the project features a single iconic tower with 356 premium apartments in 2 and 3 BHK configurations.

The G+32 floor structure offers expansive 270-degree views with its stepped elevation in a single tower, 8 foot wide balconies, and 10 foott corridors, ensuring ample natural light and ventilation. With two levels of parking and seamless 100 feet road access, the design prioritises convenience without compromising on comfort. The clubhouse in 4 Levels and 40,000 sq. ft. of curated lifestyle amenities serve the diverse needs of residents of all ages.

Strategically located near the Financial District and Neo Polis, top-tier educational institutions, hospitals, and major arterial roads, Vian Mrida is set to redefine the standards of residential living in Hyderabad’s most promising suburban growth zone.