Vibrant collective for women entrepreneurs launched

Hyderabad: A bold new chapter in women’s entrepreneurship has begun with the official launch of DEWI (Dynamic Entrepreneurs & Women Innovators), a collective aimed at empowering, connecting, and elevating women entrepreneurs and innovators across industries.

The launch event took place at Novotel Convention Center, HITEX on Wednesday, with a grand inaugural ceremony that brought together trailblazers, visionaries, and changemakers. Dr. Neelima Vemula, Founder and Chairperson of DEWI, Satyavathi Prasanna Madipadige, Honorary Chairperson alongwith Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla, Vice Chairperson & Co-founder, Pallavi Nagalla, Co-founder & Brand Custodian and Raju Madipadige, Chief Adviser unveiled the initiative.

The star-studded event was graced by esteemed chief guests which included Alekhya Punjala - Renowned Kuchipudi Dancer, Dinaz Vervatwala - Celebrity Fitness Expert, Zubeda Ali - Philanthropist and Spouse of actor Ali, Dr. Suneetha Reddy (Y.S.) - Medical Professional & Advocate for Women’s Health, Madhuri Duvvada, Founder - Vakula Silks, Kalva Sujatha -Chairman, TG Arya Vaishya Corporation.