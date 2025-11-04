Vibrant Nagar keertan honours Guru Nanak Dev’s 556th prakash purab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

As part of the ongoing 556th Prakash Purab celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev, a grand and colourful Nagar Keertan holy procession was taken out on Monday from Gurudwara Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj. Devotees participated in the march, carrying the Guru Granth Sahib on a beautifully decorated vehicle. The procession was followed by Nishan Sahebans and spirited displays of Gatka, the traditional Sikh martial art.

The Nagar Keertan passed through major city routes, conveying messages of peace and devotion. The solemn occasion was further marked by Shabad Keertans and extensive community service activities.

The main event, the Guru Nanak Jayanti Vishaal Diwan, is scheduled to be held on November 5 at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, with thousands of devotees anticipated to attend.