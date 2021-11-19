Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu asks youth to emulate Lord Rama for a better society

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu hailed Ramayana as a timeless epic that highlighted performing one's duty as important as asserting one's rights. In fulfilling his responsibilities towards his family, people and kingdom, Lord Rama remains an ideal for all of mankind, Naidu observed. Releasing the book 'Srimadramayanam' written by Sasi Kiran here, the Vice-President reflected on the life of Lord Rama and said that as a ruler, he epitomised the highest qualities of leadership, good governance and observance of the rule of law.

He said that Lord Rama lived a selfless life for the benefit of society. Quoting an episode from Ramayana, Venkaiah Naidu highlighted Lord Rama's love for his motherland and urged the youth to always remember and work for the betterment of their country, no matter where they go in search of employment. On this occasion, Naidu congratulated the author, Sasi Kiran, and the publishers for bringing out the book.

He also underlined the need to popularise literary classics and poetic works in various Indian languages, and urged everyone to strive for protecting and promoting Indian languages. The author of the book, Sasi Kiran, publisher of the book, Emesco Vijayakumar, and other dignitaries participated in the event.