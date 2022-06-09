Vicious pub culture tarnishing image of Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC senior vice-president G Niranjan on Wednesday said though we are feeling proud of Hyderabad becoming as an International IT Hub, the recent increase in vicious pub culture is bringing bad image and name to the Hyderabad City as hub of vicious pub culture in City.



Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, Niranjan said Hyderabad police is being regarded as the best in the world. But the recent attempts of police to save the culprits in Jubilee Hills gang rape case was bringing bad image to the Police department. The details given by the City Police Commissioner in a press meet was nothing new as all the details are talk of the town for the last few days, he said.