‘Vidyut Vijayotsava’ celebrations illuminate Telangana achievements

Rangareddy: Telangana’s remarkable accomplishments in the power sector over the past nine years were honored and celebrated during the ‘Vidyut Vijayotsava’ event held as part of the State’s decennial formation day celebrations in Madanapalli Village of Shamshabadmandal on Monday. The event, graced by Chief Guest Collector S. Harish, commenced with the national anthem, setting the stage to acknowledge the significant progress made in the power sector.

During the event, he expressed his admiration for the extraordinary strides made in the power sector in Telangana. He attributed this success to the government’s developmental reforms and the dedicated efforts of electricity workers. Recognising the challenging nature of their work, he commended the employees for their unwavering commitment to providing uninterrupted, high-quality electricity to all communities. He emphasised the importance of acknowledging and appreciating their tireless contributions. He stated that when a robust system is in place, ensuring reliable electricity supply alongside essential infrastructure such as better roads, transportation, water supply, peace, and security, rapid development can be achieved across all sectors. He attributed Telangana’s progress as a testament to this holistic approach. In 2014, the State’s electricity consumption stood at 7,778 megawatts, which has now surged to 18,000 megawatts.

The Collector highlighted how Telangana emerged from the darkness of power shortages that prevailed before 2014 and transformed into a shining example of continuous and uninterrupted power supply. He lauded the new reforms introduced by the Telangana government in the power sector, emphasising its crucial role in the State’s progress. The Collector highlighted the positive impact of implementing 24-hour free electricity for the agriculture sector since January 26, 2018. It has resulted in increased cultivation areas and significant growth in electricity consumption for agricultural purposes. He further assured that the government is committed to expanding power generation and ensuring continuous free electricity supply for irrigation. Later, the Collector urged everyone to recognize the value of electricity and utilize it judiciously according to their needs. He called upon the people to appreciate the progress and welfare programs initiated by the government across various sectors.In Rangareddy district alone, an expenditure of Rs 3,198 crore has been incurred for the development of electricity supply since the formation of the state. Additionally, Rs 138 crore has been invested in 27,516 agricultural electricity connections.