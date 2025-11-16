Vietnam firm VinGroup keen to set up EV plant in TG

Hyderabad: Vietnam-based VinGroup Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chau called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, in New Delhi on Saturday and expressed strong interest in establishing key projects in the State.

During the meeting, Pham Sanh Chau conveyed VinGroup’s keen desire to set up electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing units and battery storage facilities in Telangana. He also showed interest in exploring opportunities in solar and wind energy projects, aligning with Telangana’s push towards sustainable and clean energy expansion.

The CEO took special interest in the proposed Bharath Future City, appreciating its visionary potential, and conveyed VinGroup’s readiness to invest in its development. The CM extended a formal invitation to Pham Sanh Chau and VinGroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong to participate in the upcoming Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, scheduled to be held on December 8–9.