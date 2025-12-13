Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 inspires 25 lakh students to innovate

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Education’s flagship initiative, Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, launched on 23 September, has emerged as one of the largest nationwide school innovation movements, transforming classrooms into hubs of creativity and problem-solving in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Responding to a question raised by MP Dr K Laxman in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary said that more than 25.91 lakh students, 10.02 lakh teachers, and 3.50 lakh schools across the country have participated, submitting nearly 2.93 lakh innovative ideas on the national portal. The initiative has already begun nurturing a generation of young problem-solvers who are aware of local challenges and committed to contributing to India’s developmental goals.

The Buildathon focuses on four thematic areas: Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat. These themes encourage students to design solutions that promote self-reliance, local entrepreneurship, and shared prosperity, aligning with the national vision of a developed India by 2047.

To ensure long-term impact, the government has earmarked an award pool of Rs 1 crore for winning teams 1,000 at the district level, 100 at the state level, and 10 at the national level. Higher Educational Institutions, incubation centres, and industry partners are currently being mapped to schools to mentor student teams, provide resources, and adopt promising projects for sustained support. The initiative also featured a Mega Tinkering Day on 13 October 2025, where lakhs of students engaged in synchronised innovation activities supported by live mentoring. Experts and faculty from leading institutions guided participants, reinforcing a culture of collaborative experimentation and creativity.