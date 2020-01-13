Villagers allege bid to usurp ancestral land

Patancheru: Two residents of Kardhanoor village Dasarath and Ghanapuram Yadayya have accused a villager of trying to usurp their ancestral land. They submitted a representation to the National SC, ST Commission chairman Ramulu, along with former Sarpanch Padma Eshwarayya on Saturday.

Later speaking to the media, Dasarath and Yadayya stated that they had purchased 30 guntas of land in survey no 8 and 10 in the village when their grandfather was alive. The land was under occupation for the last 60 years, they said, adding that the Revenue department after conducting a survey by the RDO had approved the patta. A villager had approached court claiming to be owner of the land and was threatening to demolish their houses.

The two villagers stated that Ramulu had assured to render justice to them. Among those who were present when the representation was submitted included Gouri Jangayya, Bhanur Krishnayya and Gouri Vijay Kumar.