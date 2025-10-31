  • Menu
Vishnu Vilasam Vishnuleela Vaibhavam: Dasavatharam Dance Earns Wonder Book Record

Vishnu Vilasam Vishnuleela Vaibhavam: Dasavatharam Dance Earns Wonder Book Record
A spectacular dance performance titled “Vishnu Vilasam Vishnuleela Vaibhavam” brought Lord Vishnu’s ten incarnations to life at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, King Koti. Presented by the Dance Academy and SSRS Om Music Dance Arts Academy, the 100-member, 100-minute performance earned a place in the Wonder Book of Records.

Artist Lokesh captivated audiences by performing blindfolded and portraying Kalki, joined by his family in Ramavatar. Celebrating nature, evolution, and culture, Lokesh emphasized humanity’s eternal bond with nature. The event saw participation from Sahitya Akademi awardee Chokkavu Venkataramana, actors Raakhee and Sathvik, and renowned Kuchipudi guru Radhika.

