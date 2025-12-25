Vishwa Sangh Shibir 2025 begins today at Kanha Shanti Vanam near city

Hyderabad: Vishwa Sangh Shibir is a joyful and vibrant gathering celebrated together by members of organisations such as the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh, Sanatana Dharma Swayamsevak Sangh, Hindu Seva Sangh, Sewa International, Samskrita Bharati and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, along with their family members, representatives arriving from various parts of the world are provided a unique platform to meet one another, interact and learn from each other’s experiences.

All these organisations are inspired by the shared values of Sanskara (values), Seva (service) and Sanghatan (organisation). In many countries, these organisations were founded either by Sangh Swayamsevaks, who migrated from India or East Africa, or by committed Hindus, who believe that character building is the foundation of nation and society building. Each organisation works independently to address the specific needs of society it serves.

The Shibir is organised once every five years. The first Shibir was held in Bangalore in 1990. Subsequently, it was held in Vadodara, Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Pune and Indore. Now, the seventh Shibir (VSS 2025) will be held from December 25 to 29 at Kanha Shanti Vanam, near Hyderabad.

Dedicated teams of volunteers are working tirelessly to welcome around 2,000 delegates from more than 75 countries, to ensure their comfortable stay, enable their participation in the Shibir and make this experience a cherished and unforgettable memory for them.

The main theme of VSS 2025 is “Dharme Sarvam Pratishthitam”, meaning “Dharma is the foundation of everything.” An organising team comprising volunteers from different countries has been designing the programme through regular online meetings. The Shibir will include sessions and activities suitable for all age groups—children, youth, adults and senior citizens.

Participants will arrive by the morning of December 25. The Shibir will then be formally inaugurated with the blessings of Pujya Swami Govind Dev Giri , treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Dattatreya Hosabale, Sarkaryavah of the RSS, will deliver the keynote address on the main theme of the Shibir. Daaji, spiritual guide of the Heartfulness Movement, will also grace the occasion. Former Governor of Tamil Nadu and Punjab Banwarilal Purohit, will serve as the Shibir Adhikari (camp director).

The closing ceremony will be held on December 28 at 4.30 pm, and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat will participate. On the same day, a media interaction with delegates from various countries will be held from 1.30 pm onwards.

‘Vishwa Sangh Shibir 2025’ is being organised by Shri Vishwa Niketan, a registered trust based in New Delhi. This organisation is dedicated to promoting Indian culture and heritage among Indians living abroad (NRI/PIOs).