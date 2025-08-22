Live
- Make in India booster: izmomicro develops next-gen semiconductor tech, shares rise
- Elon Musk Hints Grok 5 Could Be First Real Leap Toward AGI
- Why is Oppn scared? Prime Minister Modi backs bills on ousting arrested PM, CM
- WinZO withdraws real money games, PokerBaazi halts operations after new Online Gaming Bill
- With eye on expanding defence ties in Africa, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Algeria soon
- Hyundai, Kia partner with S. Korean battery makers to boost EV safety
- LoP Rahul, Tejashwi visit Khanquah Rahmani in Bihar's Munger, meet Muslim scholars
- India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike
- Heavy rain lashes Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur; train services hit, schools closed for today
- Apple TV+ Price Jumps to $12.99 in the US, Still Just Rs 99 in India
Vishwak Sen, K V Anudeep launch Vavan Jewellery in Hyderabad
Highlights
Hyderabad’s Filmnagar welcomed a sparkling new destination for fine jewellery as actor Vishwak Sen inaugurated his sister Vanmaye’s showroom, ‘Vavan...
Hyderabad’s Filmnagar welcomed a sparkling new destination for fine jewellery as actor Vishwak Sen inaugurated his sister Vanmaye’s showroom, ‘Vavan Jewellery, alongside director K V Anudeep.
Located on Road No. 8 near Saibaba Temple, the store showcases certified 14k and 18k gold collections with emeralds, rubies, and diamonds. Speaking at the launch, Vishwak Sen praised the elegance and uniqueness of Vanmaye’s creations.
Vanmaye, a jewellery designer and gemologist, emphasized her brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, saying each piece is meticulously designed and polished to reflect timeless beauty. Vavan Jewellery promises contemporary designs rooted in tradition for Hyderabad’s jewellery lovers.
Next Story