Vishwak Sen, K V Anudeep launch Vavan Jewellery in Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s Filmnagar welcomed a sparkling new destination for fine jewellery as actor Vishwak Sen inaugurated his sister Vanmaye’s showroom, ‘Vavan Jewellery, alongside director K V Anudeep.

Located on Road No. 8 near Saibaba Temple, the store showcases certified 14k and 18k gold collections with emeralds, rubies, and diamonds. Speaking at the launch, Vishwak Sen praised the elegance and uniqueness of Vanmaye’s creations.

Vanmaye, a jewellery designer and gemologist, emphasized her brand’s commitment to craftsmanship, saying each piece is meticulously designed and polished to reflect timeless beauty. Vavan Jewellery promises contemporary designs rooted in tradition for Hyderabad’s jewellery lovers.