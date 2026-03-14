Vision care with heart initiative

In a heartfelt Women’s Day gesture, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital unveiled its nationwide ‘Gift Her Clear Vision’ campaign, offering free eye check-ups for women across 280+ centres.

The initiative encourages people to pledge an eye exam for the important women in their lives, spotlighting preventive care and early diagnosis.

Leading the message, Dr Preethi S from the hospital’s Gachibowli centre emphasized timely screenings to prevent avoidable vision loss.

With priority consultation hours, seamless appointments, and dedicated weekend access, the campaign blends compassion with care—celebrating women by safeguarding their sight.