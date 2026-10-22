VIT invites applications for engineering entrance test

Hyderabad: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has begun accepting applications for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027, inviting aspiring engineers to take the next step towards their career goals.

According to a press release, candidates can apply online at https://viteee.vit.ac.in for admission to VIT’s flagship engineering programmes offered at its campuses in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) and Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).

VITEEE 2027 will be conducted in a single phase from April 28 to May 2, 2027. The examination will be held in 133 test cities across India and nine international centres, providing opportunities for candidates from India and abroad to appear for the entrance test, the release said. Alternative headline: VIT Opens Applications for 2027 Engineering Entrance Test.