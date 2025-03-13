VIT named one of world’s top varsities for study of 14 subjects

Hyderabad: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has been named as one of the world’s top universities for study of 14 subjects in the latest edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025.

For the first time, Data Science & Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been ranked under the top 100 subjects in the world.

VIT’s performance showcases a dynamic trend, with four subjects demonstrating improved rankings, eight maintaining their positions and two subjects entering the rankings for the first time. This achievement underscores VIT’s commitment to academic excellence and research prowess across a diverse range of fields.

The 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject were released on Wednesday. They employ five key metrics to evaluate university performance: academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per paper, H-index and international research network (IRN).