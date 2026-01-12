Vivekananda Degree & PG College Kukatpally Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence with Yuvotsav 2K26

On the occasion of twenty years Journey of excellence Vivekananda Degree & PG college Kukatpally. Celebrated Yuvotsav 2K26 on 8th and 9th January 2026. Founder and chairman Dr. K Naresh Garu addressed the students that he was inspired by teachings of Swami Vivekananda and established a degree college on his name Vivekananda Degree & PG College.

He told last twenty years many students secured jobs in government and private sector. He acknowledged services of Dean Mounika Garu, principals and teaching faculty.

Dr. K. Naresh Garu mentioned that Vivekananda Degree & PG College is recognised as one of the best private institution in higher education in Telangana. He advised students work hard and quoted Swamiji's "you are the creator of your own destiny" and wished success to every student of the institution.

Director Lavnya Garu shared her experience in Vivekananda Degree & PG college and subsequently established Sanghamitra Degree & PG college in Kukatpally and Vanitha Degree College for women to provide affordable education for girl students in chinthal. In this event various colleges students & staff participated and made it successful.