Vysyaraju Jewellers expands its presence in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Vysyaraju Jewellers has significantly expanded its footprint in Hyderabad with the grand opening of a new showroom on the main road of Dilsukhnagar. The facility was inaugurated by popular film actress Anupama Parameswaran in an event attended by the top leadership of the company. The ceremonial first purchase was made by Jami Bhojaraju, marking a special milestone for the brand as it moves closer to the residents of the Dilsukhnagar area.

Managing Director Vysyaraju Bhadragiri Raju expressed immense satisfaction at launching this second Hyderabad branch, highlighting that the showroom features stunning designs and a wide range of collections curated to appeal to every customer. To celebrate the launch, the company has introduced several attractive inaugural offers available for a limited period.

Customers can benefit from a flat 6% wastage on all 22KT gold jewellery. For those interested in precious stones, IGI-certified diamonds featuring VVS clarity and EF colour are available starting from Rs 49,500 per carat. The silver section offers particularly competitive deals, with a special discount of up to Rs 15,000 per kg. Furthermore, on regular silver items, the company is waiving all wastage and making charges, while also bearing the GST costs themselves. Chairman Vysyaraju Phalgunaraju and Directors Vysyaraju Naresh Raju and Vysyaraju Kirankumar Raju also attended the launch, inviting the public to explore their unique and exclusive collections