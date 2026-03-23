Wagh Bakri Foundation Donates 8 Food Distribution Vehicles Worth ₹99 Lakh to Akshaya Patra for Child Nutrition

Hyderabad: The Wagh Bakri Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, sponsored eight Food Distribution Vehicles amounting to Rs 99 lakhs to Akshaya Patra Foundation on Monday, reinforcing its commitment to child nutrition and education.

The newly deployed vehicles are equipped with temperature-controlled systems to maintain food quality and hygiene, enabling efficient transportation of meals to schools in geographically challenging locations.

The event in Hyderabad witnessed the presence of Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, Regional President of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Paras Desai, Executive Director, Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Ms. Suma Kanakala, a noted Telugu Television Personality and Brand Ambassador of Wagh Bakri, and Senior functionaries.