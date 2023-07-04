Wait for 4 months to see whose fate ends in Telangana: Kishan to Rahul

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Monday lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on BJP, saying both the Congress and BRS entered a secret pact to stall BJP’s growth in Telangana.

Addressing the media in the national capital, he said the grand old party and BRS are acting on a pre-planned agenda and “both are two sides of the same coin’.

Reddy said people of Telangana are well aware of who is the ‘B’ team of BRS. He said it was hilarious that Rahul, who had given up steering the party, criticised BJP in Congress party’s meeting in Khammam.

He said the Congress leader claimed his party had come to power in Karnataka and that it would also assume office in Telangana. but, “Congress has expertise in announcing schemes and committing scames in the name of the same.”

He asked the Congress leader, who said BJP fate is all set to end in Telangana, to wait for four more months for people of state to decide.

The Union minister said that Congress leaders who could not avert the party MLAs from switching their loyalty to BRS are daydreaming of coming to power in Telangana.

“People of Telangana are aware how BJP has played a key role in the formation of Telangana and in supporting the State’s development for the past nine years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BRP and Congress joined hands in stalling Parliament proceedings, and BRS MP K Keshava Rao was found talking to Rahul Gandhi when all the Opposition parties united to oppose Modi in Parliament, he added. Similarly, BRS had supported the Congress nominee against Draupadi Murmu’s candidature in the presidential elections. This exposes who is the ‘B team of BRS’, he said.

Reddy said the distance between BJP and Congress is the same between the saffron party and BRS. Rahul Gandhi who represents the dynastic politics has no moral right to criticise BJP.

He referred to former PM A B Vajpayee’s words and said the Congress in the Opposition is more dangerous than when it is in power. Because, if Congress is in power, it loots the country, and when in Opposition it instigates conflict among people harming the integrity of the country. The grand old party adopts a divide-and-rule policy with its divisive agenda to survive creating conflicts in the name of caste, language and religion.

He demanded Rahul Gandhi spell out his party’s stand on Uniform Civil Code.