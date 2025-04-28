Wanted: Parking sheds at metro stations across city

Hyderabad: With the rise in temperature, daily metro passengers raised concerns over the lack of shed parking facilities at several metro stations especially at JBS Parade Ground metro station. They urged the metro authorities to install proper sheds at the parking premises.

Daily metro commuters have raised concerns, questioning the purpose of paid parking when there is no security for their vehicles. The parking facility at JBS Parade Ground Metro Station stands as a clear example, with a large number of vehicles left parked under the open sky for hours without any protection. A recent incident at Kukatpally, where a vehicle failed to start due to extreme heat, has further heightened worries among metro users. Many commuters have complained that, especially during the summer, they are facing significant hardships.

Ramesh Reddy, a metro commuter, said, “There is no proper maintenance at metro parking areas — no adequate security, no proper sheds — we are forced to park our vehicles in open grounds. Though metro rail is a fast mode of transport and slightly expensive, we still choose it for daily travel. However, despite paying parking fees every day, there is no security for our vehicles. I personally face hardship daily; due to the scorching heat, my bike often struggles to start. It would be better if the concerned officials provide proper sheds in the parking areas.”

Sai Teja, another daily commuter, said, “Metro officials are charging parking fees without providing even basic amenities. There isn’t even a simple shed in the parking premises. Considering the current rise in temperatures, this raises serious safety concerns. It appears that the concerned officials are more focused on minting money rather than offering proper basic facilities.”

Robin, another daily commuter, said, “The tenders given for metro parking seem to lack transparency. For years, I have been raising concerns about the need to provide proper sheds at parking facilities, but all my efforts have fallen on deaf ears. I even filed a Right to Information (RTI) request with the Ministry of Petroleum, asking if any study was conducted on petrol evaporation from vehicles due to heat; however, no study has been conducted so far. Similarly, metro station parking areas remain uncovered, posing risks to vehicles. It is high time the concerned officials take action and provide proper amenities.”