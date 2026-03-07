Water Board launches 99-day action plan ‘Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika’

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has launched a series of initiatives under the State government’s “Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika” 99-day action plan, with Managing Director Ashok Reddy directing officials to ensure effective implementation across all Water Board offices.

During a review meeting held at the Water Board headquarters, Ashok Reddy, along with Joint Managing Director Mayank Mittal, instructed officials to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the State government and work towards achieving the targets set for the 99-day programme, which began on March 6 under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

As part of the first-day activities, the MD inspected the file disposal system at the EDP and Public Relations Office on the ground floor of the headquarters. He directed officials to clear pending and outdated files, maintain office cleanliness, and preserve important documents systematically. Officials were also asked to scan necessary documents and maintain digital backups.

Emphasising digital governance, Ashok Reddy instructed all departments to implement the e-Office system and convert existing files into digital format within 15 days. Once the documents are scanned into the e-Office platform, they can be shared electronically without scanning again, he explained. The MD also called for cleanliness drives across all Water Board offices and surrounding premises, including plant maintenance and improved sanitation.

Field officials were directed to conduct morning inspections, interact with residents, and address public grievances promptly. Approved works must be initiated within seven days and completed within the 99-day timeframe. Additionally, the Water Board will focus on rainwater harvesting, sewer desilting, manhole repairs, and resolving complaints related to contaminated water supply and sewerage overflow.

Senior officials, including Project Director TV Sridhar and other department heads, attended the meeting.