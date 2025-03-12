Water Board MD inspects Hyder Nagar reservoir

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Water Board Managing Director, Ashok Reddy inspected Hyder Nagar reservoir on Tuesday.

Due to a leakage in the 1500 mm dia PSC pumping main near Mughal Restaurant on Old Bombay Highway, the water board recently undertook repair work. The repairs were completed on Tuesday, and water supply to the respective reservoirs resumed early in the morning.

In regards to this issue, Managing Director Ashok Reddy visited the reservoir, and he said that the water supply was stopped in the areas due to the shutdown through tankers. The work was delayed a bit since it was a huge pipe from 30 years ago. However, he stated that the welding related machinery, tools and construction equipment have already been procured and the work has been completed with the advice and suggestions of the water board technical team.

Later, he visited the Quality Assurance Wing (QAT) lab in the reservoir premises and the tanker filling station.